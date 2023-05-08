First National Bank of Omaha Buys 6,337 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.04. 1,084,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,525. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

