First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock worth $140,704,056 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.18. 975,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,627. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

