First National Bank of Omaha Has $17.93 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,187 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.