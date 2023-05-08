First National Bank of Omaha Invests $6.60 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

META has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.65. 9,292,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869,795. The stock has a market cap of $601.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

