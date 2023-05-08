First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.51. 229,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,583. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

