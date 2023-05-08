First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $52.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,621.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,731.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,584.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,287.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

