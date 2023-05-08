First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,086 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 288,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $111.06. 1,060,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

