Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 523,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 637,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Fiverr International Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

