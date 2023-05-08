FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,120.27 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.80100455 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,563.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

