Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65.

FLR opened at $27.21 on Monday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

