FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $6.40 on Monday, hitting $342.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,946. The stock has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

