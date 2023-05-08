FORA Capital LLC Buys 2,244 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,651,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.74. The stock had a trading volume of 166,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,280. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,425 shares of company stock worth $3,014,358 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.