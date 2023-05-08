FORA Capital LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CAT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,521. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

