FORA Capital LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.47. The stock had a trading volume of 651,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.43.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

