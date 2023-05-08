FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 47,837 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

