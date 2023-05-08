FORA Capital LLC Takes $9.36 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

META stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.24. 6,782,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,857,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $595.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.