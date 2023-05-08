Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.50.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$60.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.49. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9262174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.29%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

