Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,369. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48,127 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 142,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 59,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.