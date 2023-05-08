Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 66 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.73 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.21 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

