FOX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,742 call options.

FOX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 878,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,320. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

