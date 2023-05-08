Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.65).

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 19.0 %

FLGT stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

