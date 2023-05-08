Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.86. 1,555,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,439,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on YMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

