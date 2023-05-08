Galxe Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.14 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $100.82 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

