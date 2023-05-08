Gamehost (TSE:GH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.55

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 6382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.
Gamehost Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$204.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts predict that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.8506787 earnings per share for the current year.
Gamehost Dividend Announcement
Gamehost Company Profile
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.
Read More
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.