Gamehost (TSE:GH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.55

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 6382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

Gamehost Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$204.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts predict that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.8506787 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

Gamehost Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gamehost’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

