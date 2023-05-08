General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,510. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

