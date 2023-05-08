George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$183.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank to C$183.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF remained flat at $133.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.55. George Weston has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $134.81.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

