Giorgio R. Saumat Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,465,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,654.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of UNOV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,792 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $6,019,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 53,348 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

