Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

