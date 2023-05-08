Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.3 bln for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. 3,929,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,575. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.