Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 574.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,565,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

