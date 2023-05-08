Gray Television, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. 11,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $740.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

