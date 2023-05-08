Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 6% Following Dividend Announcement

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.43. 469,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 928,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 999,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 224,160 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Gray Television by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 271,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

