Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of GLRE opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $353.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

