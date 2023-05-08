Grin Price Down 9.7% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $798,850.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,601.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00281738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00556614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00402932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

