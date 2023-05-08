Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Down 7.3%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 5,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 69,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 7.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.