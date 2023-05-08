Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.78 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.74 EPS.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.48. 1,455,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 640,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $8,139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,996,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,075,000 after purchasing an additional 492,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1,711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 481,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

