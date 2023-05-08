Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $12.39

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $11.84. Hayward shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,288,766 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,213,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,095,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

