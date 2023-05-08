HC Wainwright Trims Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price to $10.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,281 shares of company stock valued at $271,206. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.