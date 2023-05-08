Head to Head Survey: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 2 2 0 2.50 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 174.44%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Locafy.

This table compares EverQuote and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $404.13 million 0.54 -$24.42 million ($0.77) -8.64 Locafy $3.06 million 2.62 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Volatility & Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -6.04% -23.07% -14.98% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Locafy beats EverQuote on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Locafy

(Get Rating)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.