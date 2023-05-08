Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 5,922 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.10% of Xylem worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.21. 859,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,426. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

