Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.47. 744,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,920. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

