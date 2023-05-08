Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $32.89 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.31. The company had a trading volume of 901,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

