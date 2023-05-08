Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $2,622,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.27. 1,274,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

About 3M

Get Rating

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

