Hemenway Trust Co LLC Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.34. The stock had a trading volume of 848,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $229.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

