Hemenway Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,331. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

