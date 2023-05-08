Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,669. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

