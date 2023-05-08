Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 160 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.32. 3,510,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,510. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

