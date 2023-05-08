Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 16,770 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 13,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.85. 23,917,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,913,418. The company has a market cap of $715.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

