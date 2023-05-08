High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 8800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Announces Dividend

About High Arctic Energy Services

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

