Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of HIPO opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

In other news, Director Noah Knauf bought 96,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,371,341.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,341.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noah Knauf acquired 96,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,371,341.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,341.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam Landman acquired 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at $97,487.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 147,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,528. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 39.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $147,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

